The music career of Yarita Lizeth Yanarico took flight since it became famous in bolivian. The Peruvian who had few opportunities in our country decided to delight other people with her voice, who quickly followed her. After her presentations and launching new songs related to heartbreak, the folk singer returned to her native Juliaca to Create your own economic empire, which is managed with the help of your family.

The interpreter of “Unrequited love” assures that thanks to the support of her father, she managed to fulfill one of her dreams. Yarita Lizeth, who is known in the artistic world as the “Chinita del Amor”, revealed that she owns a hotel, nightclub and restaurant in Juliaca. Next, we will tell you what the Peruvian locals are like.

What are Yarita Lizeth’s businesses?

Through a report, in 2021, Magaly Medina disclosed the properties of Yarita Lizeth Yanarico, which were acquired after she dedicated herself to folklore for more than 10 years. In addition, the singer toured her town, Umuchi, in Juliaca, together with the team of the popular “Urraca”, where she lived with her grandparents, brothers and parents, because at the age of 15 she left home after her mother died of cancer.

Yarita Lizeth presented her three-star hotel in Juliaca. Photo: America TV

During the note, the ‘Chinita del Amor’ revealed having a nine-story three-star hotel; a seven-level nightclub, which stopped its operations due to the pandemic; and a restaurant of more than 400 square meters. All her stores are located in Juliaca and are managed by her and her family.

What did Yarita Lizeth say about her ventures?

In 2020, Yarita Lizeth said that from the age of 15 she began working and from the age of 18 she traveled to different countries to publicize her musical themes. Since then, the now 33-year-old interpreter decided to save to start building one of her first stores.

“I have traveled to Bolivia, Chile, Argentina and Ecuador. Since that year (when I was 18) I saved without spending on vanities. In addition, (I had) the support of my brothers, because they are my engine to keep going, and they are the ones who encouraged me to build a hotel and other businesses”, he assured “On everyone’s lips”.

Yarita Lizeth best songs

We leave you the list of the most famous and popular songs by Yarita Lizeth.

cut veins

Unrequited love

I will take you out of my heart

Friend

Yarita Lizeth and the time she fulfilled a girl’s wish and they sang together in concert

A few weeks ago in Cusco, a video in which an approximately 6-year-old girl shared the stage with Yarita Lizeth went viral. In this you can see that the little girl told the “Chinita del Amor” that they both share a song. The singer accepted and asked her what song she wanted them to sing, and finally they sang “Corta venas” together.