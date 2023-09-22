Yarita Lizeth surprised the little sisters who sing her songs on public transportation units in Lima. The video of this tender encounter was broadcast by the program ‘La banda del Chino’ last Monday, September 18, and has generated various reactions among her fans, as the singer decided to give each of the minors a TV and sound equipment.

According to the video, the girls, from Huancavelica, were interviewed and said with great enthusiasm that one of their dreams was to meet the interpreter of ‘Cut Veins‘. Likewise, the difficulties they face in the capital because they have limited economic resources.

“(About Yarita) I really like her way of singing. He would hug her. We live in a rented room. It doesn’t matter where we live, but always together with the family,” explained one of the little girls.

Suddenly, Yarita Lizeth appeared and both minors ran to hug her. The meeting was so emotional that the little ones, Yarita and even the reporter cried. “What a pleasure to meet you,” said the artist.

The Huancavelican girls thanked the singer for taking the time to get to know them and sang the song ‘Corta Venas’ together. “I didn’t imagine that she was even going to arrive (this day). I love her very much,” said one of the little girls.

But the surprise didn’t stop there. Yarita Lizeth gave each of the minors a television, as well as two sound systems. As advice, she told them: “Fight for your dreams. Dreams do come true, but it takes work.”

Schoolchildren ask Yarita Lizeth to be their promotion godmother

The students of the José Carlos Mariátegui school in Huancayo recorded a video to ask Yarita Lizeth to be their promotion godmother.

When will Yarita Lizeth get married?

According to the “Corta Venas” interpreter, she will marry her boyfriend Patric Lundberg this month.

“Yes, we are already in all the preparations. When he came to see me, because I was sick, we talked and decided to take the next step in our beautiful relationship that has overcome the distance (…) One of the weddings will be held there (in Sweden) and the other here. In September we got married,” he told Trome.

Does Yarita Lizeth know how to do the ‘tiger jump’? This answered

via last broadcast LIVE, Yarita Lizeth spoke about his knowledge in the Tiger jump. The singer responded that she did not know such a maneuver, but that she “will have to learn.” The ‘Chinita of Love‘ He did not hesitate to show his most joking side with his fans and even asked them if they knew who asked him the much acclaimed question.

