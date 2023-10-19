The Caminos del Inca 2023 rally party is already underway. From October 18 to 29, motorsports fans will see how 92 crew members will try for the grand prize in the different categories. Precisely, last Wednesday, within the framework of the symbolic game, held on Agua Dulce beach, the runners presented themselves along with their vehicles.

One of the many was the Aranzabal team, made up of Yurián Aranzabal and Fernando Morales, who will compete in the S 1600 category. The first is in search of the three-time championship and his co-pilot, for the two-time championship. Aboard their Toyota Levin, they want to win a new trophy. Aranzabal is a native of Juliaca (Puno) and Morales comes from Chincheros (Cusco).

YOU CAN SEE: Caminos del Inca Rally 2023 LIVE TODAY: crews get ready for the Lima Super Prime

They spoke with the specialized website Racing.pe and told how they will face this new challenge. “More than a secret, it is the confidence I put in my car and in myself. I don’t know if other drivers will do it, but what I do is thoroughly check my car. Besides, what I master, mechanics, supports me a lot. to be calm and satisfied,” Aranzabal told this medium.

Likewise, it caused surprise when they thanked the different sponsors who supported them for this rally. Among these, the name of the Puno singer Yarita Lizeth stood out.

When does the Caminos del Inca 2023 rally competition start?

The rally will be divided into 6 stages, which begin next Saturday, October 21. The first route to travel will be Lima-Huancayo. Subsequently, it will be Huancayo-Ayacucho, Ayacucho-Andahuaylas, Andahuaylas-Cusco, Cusco-Puno and Puno-Arequipa. They will be around 2,200 kilometers that will be transited. The event is scheduled to end on Sunday the 29th of this month. Learn more HERE.

Detail of the 6 stages of the rally. Photo: Inca Trails

