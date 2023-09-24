Yarita Lizeth sang with the girls who imitated her on public transport buses during her last concert in Lime. The moment took place last Saturday night.

“Thank you for supporting them,” was one of the many comments on the video that was published on social networks. In images you can see how the ‘Chinita del Amor’ The minors took the stage and together they performed their famous song ‘My horns’.

The girls sang the well-known melody with great feeling and intonation. Both were positioned on the sides of the beloved Puno vocalist and showed off with her pretty outfit.

Netizens thanked Yarita Lizeth for the gesture of giving the minors a space with her on the stage of the mega-concert held at the Santa Rosa complex.

“Wow, Yarita, you went too far. You are great for supporting these girls. They surely remember you when you were a child, long live Chinita”, “Yarita Lizeth you are unique”, “Really humble, Yarita Lizeth, what can I say, you are the best of all”, “How beautiful and they have a beautiful voice, how good that Yarita supports them”, “I wish I were in the girls’ place” or also “Thank you Yarita, for helping the girls”, were some of the comments written by netizens.

