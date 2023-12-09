Yarita Lizeth married her partner, Patric Lundberg, more than two months ago; However, they were only together in Peru for a short time and then her husband returned to Sweden. In this regard, hundreds of fans of the ‘Chinita of Love‘They have several doubts about the artist’s sentimental sphere because it was thought that the newlyweds would live together and form a family.

Why doesn’t Yarita Lizeth live with her husband Patric?

Briefly, Yarita Lizeth explained to the program ‘Qumbia y Risas’, by Edwin Sierra, that Patric Lundberg returned to Sweden because he still maintains a work connection in that country. Thus, He stated that even the relationship they now have is very similar to the one they had before due to the distance. He asserted that each one is fulfilling their work duties and that later there will be time for them to be together.

Patric and Yarita met in February 2018.

“Yes, I am now a lady, seriously speaking, I love (this stage), although it doesn’t seem like it because we are still in love, he is there at work and I am here. One day we will get together. He is very happy because I am doing very well” , he declared.

The artist explained that she shared few moments with her partner after her marriage due to her busy schedule of scheduled concerts. “(We had) two days of honeymoon, I had to come to work, there will be time for all that,” she explained.

Yarita Lizeth wants to become a mother?

Yes, the ‘Chinita del Amor’ stated that she really wants to become a mother, but that for the moment it will not be possible. “(Children) are my adoration, one day I will have them, maybe later,” she explained.