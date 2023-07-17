The Peruvian singer-songwriter Yarita Lizeth she has become one of the most beloved Andean music performers in all of Peru. The artist has a busy schedule of presentations in various departments of the country, where she meets her audience again to sing her most popular songs, and one of the places that the singer is most fond of is the capital. Lime. His Lima fans longed to enjoy the national holidays with his music at the first musical and gastronomic festival called Contigo Perú, but this was simply withdrawn from the event.

What happened to Yarita Lizeth?

Through your account instagramYarita Lizeth surprised her followers by revealing that she is no longer part of the great cartel of With you Peruin which his image was displayed as the main one next to Daniela Darcourt, Segundo Rosero, Raúl Romero and Caribeños from Guadalupe.

“I want to announce that this July 28 they scheduled me for an event at the Parque de la Exposición in Lima and they made me a contract with the company Leopardo Producciones for a participation that I had to give together with great artists, and I was very excited about my networks I confirmed my presence,” he said at the beginning.

“But these days they tell me that they withdrew me from the Contigo Perú festival, they withdrew me from the event, they canceled me. All the other artists are going to perform, the only artist who is being withdrawn is Yarita Lizeth, the ‘Chinita del Love’. I don’t understand the reasons, I don’t understand them. It is the second time that they do not let me perform, I feel very outraged, very sad because I had all the illusion of being at that event,” the Peruvian singer explained sadly.

Why was Yarita Lizeth removed from the Contigo, Peru event?

Yarita Lizeth stated that she did not understand the reasons why the producer took her out of the event, being one of the figures that stood out on the poster of With you, Peru. “For the second time they withdraw me without giving me an explanation, definitely, I feel very indignant, but I comply with telling my fans that I will not be present”she added, sighing sadly.

In the same way, the businesswoman also asked Leopardo Producciones to remove her photograph from the poster that is used to sell tickets on Teleticket. “Do not use my photograph or my name for your event, because I think they are still selling tickets using my image. Without bad wave”, clarified.

Yarita Lizeth was going to present herself at the Esplanade of the Parque de la Exposición. Photo: Teleticket

Why is the singer Yarita Lizeth an example of perseverance?

Yarita Lizeth acknowledges that her family has helped her a lot, however, it is also about commitment and hard work. “Everything has been working, but not alone, it is also the effort of my family, my brothers. They have helped me get ahead and also thanks to the love of my Peruvian and Bolivian audiences, where they welcome me with open arms,” ​​she said. interpreter in an interview for the newspaper Trome.

“I had no one to tell me ‘take these 100 soles to buy yourself a suit, record your album.’ On top of that, I had lost my mother and my brothers were studying, so it was my turn, at the age of 17, to go to work ”, added.