The new one song “Only You” recently released by Yarita Lizeth Yanarico, on the one hand, it was very well received by its fans and, on the other, there was no shortage of those who questioned the issue accusing her of having plagiarized her. However, the “Chinita del amor” came out to clarify everything about the production of this melody that already accumulates thousands of views on YouTube and other platforms.

She clarified that the lyrics of the song were not actually composed by her. She indicated that the author of the song is Jhorwin Jara, evangelical music singer. However, he specified that, before recording the song in the huayno style, he contacted the original composer and asked for his permission, making it clear that he would change some lyrics.

“(I told him) Mr. Jhorwin, I want to ask your permission to be able to interpret one of your songs. He told him about it and, in fact, I’m going to change the lyrics. The actual song is ‘Only you, my Jesus, fill the void in my heart’. In fact, I changed it to ‘Only you, my love, fill the void in my heart’. I changed ‘Jesus’ to ‘love’”, he specified.

He added that, to avoid inconvenience, he came to transfer an economic amount for the permission that the composer gave him. However, the next day, jhorwin jara He reportedly contacted the Huaino singer again and returned her money, without withdrawing her consent that she gave her the day before for her song to be performed by Yarita.

Why the song generated controversy?

According to the singer’s hypothesis, probably those who were uncomfortable with the new version of the song “Only you” They were the members of the evangelical church, since, initially, the song was addressed to Jesus and not as it happens in the version that was later modified.

Europe tour

The singer took the opportunity to announce that, Starting on April 4, he will tour Europe. It will have presentations in the cities of Spain (Barcelona and Madrid) and in Italy (Milan).

