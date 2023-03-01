A possible preliminary investigation against the folkloric singer, for supporting the demonstrators who protest against the Government, has caused the citizens of the highlands to support the artist.

With information from Kleber Sánchez / URPI-LR

Fist. Dozens of people took to the streets of Juliaca to support Yarita Lizeth Yanarico, in the face of an alleged preliminary investigation that would have been opened against her in the city of Lima. The case would revolve around the alleged support on the part of the folkloric artist for the social demonstrations that demand the resignation of Dina Boluarte.

The citizens of Juliaca are upset after they had information that the Public Ministry apparently opened a preliminary investigation against the folk artist. Faced with this possibility, they went out to protest as a sign of support for Yarita Lizeth. They argued that if this were true, the relationship with the government would only worsen.

“Yarita, listen, the people are with you,” the protesters said in unison, who carrying a black and white flag, more than 300 meters long, symbolizing Juliaca’s mourning for all those killed during the protests, reached the jirón El Maestro with Piérola, in the Cercado, where the hotel of the artist from Puno is located.

“Everyone loves the singer Yarita Lizeth and if they continue with this, the protest will become more forceful,” said another of the protesters, while the protest continued accompanied by bands of musicians who performed the song “Corta venas.”

Support of Yarita Lizeth to protesters

The first open demonstration of support that Yarita Lizeth made was to donate S/50,000 soles for the care of those wounded by pellets and bullets during the police repression on January 9, where 18 civilians died. What happened that day in Juliaca, as she later explained, moved her too much.

