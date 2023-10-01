Singer Yarita Lizeth surprised her followers by marrying her boyfriend Patric Lundberg. The interpreter held a private ceremony with her family and friends present to give her the long-awaited yes in more than three years of relationship. After the religious event, Yarita invited attendees to a reception that is expected to be grand in style. In addition, she took the opportunity to thank those who took the moment to give her a message of encouragement and good wishes.

“You know I have many things to tell you. Destiny has brought us together. The day we saw each other at a concert and you took a photo with me, I thought I would never see you again. And thanks to my work that allowed me to get to Europe, I saw you again… A year had passed. Since then we had wonderful years. I have dreamed of this moment. “We have been through so many things, and thank God that we were able to solve everything and we were able to move forward despite the problems we have been through,” Yarita said to give way to the wedding reception.

