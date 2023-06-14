Nobody expected it! Singer Yarita Lizeth was for the first time in Tingo Mariain the region of Huanucoand held a massive concert at the event venue tingo beach that delighted all the attendees, who sang the songs that the ‘Sweetie of Love’; However, in the middle of his presentation, a mishap occurred that was published in TikTok. What happened?

While Yarita Lizeth sang his hit song “cut veins“, it began to drizzle. At the ‘sweetie of love‘ He didn’t seem to care and neither did his fans, until the downpour intensified. “Thanks to my public of Tingo Maria for giving me a night full of emotions, everything was beautiful until the rain came”, published Yarita Lizeth on your Facebook account.

The public did not care about the heavy rain and continued to sing along with Yarita Lizeth. Some attendees had even brought their umbrellas, while others tried to get to safety and covered themselves with their jackets.

users of TikTok used their accounts to show how the concert of the ‘sweetie of love‘ after the heavy rain: some attendees left completely drenched, “but after having chanted all their music,” said a netizen.

Young man rejected a kiss from Yarita

In the framework of the anniversary n. 13, the artist from Puno tried to have a gesture with a fan who gave her a stuffed animal on stage. However, when she approached to kiss her on the cheek, the boy avoided her. “Since my friend doesn’t want a kiss from me, no way, well,” Yarita joked.

Yarita Lizeth concert in Lima. Photo: composition LR/ Yarita Lizeth/ Capture Yosoybandero

Who is ‘Doctor Fong’ and why is he linked to Yarita Lizeth?

“Doctor Fong” and Yarita Lizeth are being strongly linked as a result of the surprise appearance that the surgeon made on stage during the concert that the folkloric performed in Plaza Norte, on the night of Saturday, June 3. “He is a great person,” said the artist before singing “Only you”.

Yarita Lizeth and the doctor Víctor Barriga Fong, known as Doctor Fong. Photo: Composition Fabrizio Oviedo

What is the song that is hard for you to sing? Yarita Lizeth?

Recently, Yarita Lizeth was invited to the program Qumbias y Risas, hosted by edwin sierraand was asked to sing his popular song “cut veins“. The sweetie of love proceeded to perform the song; however, after a few seconds her voice cracked. “Oh, I don’t want to sing that song anymore. It makes me very sad,” said the artist from Puno.

Where is Tingo Maria?

Tingo María is known as the “city of Sleeping Beauty”, due to the mountains whose silhouette resembles that of a sleeping woman. It belongs to the province of Leoncio Prado in the department of Huánuco.