Yarita Lizeth returns to Lime. the interpreter of ‘cut veins’ He will perform a show for all his fans this Saturday, August 26. As you remember, the singer was going to perform on July 28 at the Parque de la Exposición in Lima; however, she was removed from the event for no apparent reason. In April they also did the same to her.

What time is the Yarita Lizeth concert in Lima?

The singer Yarita Lizeth announced that she will hold a gala concert this Saturday August 26 for all his followers in the capitalfrom 9:00 pm The capacity will be for approximately 1,000 people.

Artist has 13 years of artistic career. Photo: Yarita Lizeth

Where will the Yarita Lizeth concert be in Lima?

The staging of the‘Sweetie of Love’It will take place at the local Scencia La Molina in Lima. So far, the singer confirmed that ticket sales are proceeding normally.

Areas set up for a Yarita Lizeth concert in Lima. Photo: Teleticket

What is the price of the tickets for the Yarita Lizeth concert in Lima?

Tickets for the gala concert Yarita Lizeth in Lima are sold through the platform of teleticket in THIS LINK. The authorized areas are golden (table for four people), platinum, VIP and mezzanine. Here the detail about the cost.

Golden to S/271

Platinum to S/217

VIP to S/152

Mezzanine at S/108.

What time does the Yarita Lizeth concert start in Lima?

Yarita Lizeth through Facebook he posted a video promoting his concert this Saturday at the Scencia convention center in the La Molina district. The folklore representative reiterated her invitation with her popular song “Cut veins” and emphasized that there are only a few tickets left. The artist’s presentation begins at 8:00 pm

