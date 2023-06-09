Yarita Lizeth She was happy and grateful during her concert in Plaza Norte, where she celebrated her 13-year artistic career accompanied by groups such as Corazón Serrano and Los Shapis. However, during the show, the artist from Julia burst into tears when she sang “Madrecita”, a song that reminds her of her deceased mother.

Before interpreting the song created by LM Tobias Apaza, Yarita Lizeth Yanarico Quispe spoke about the absence of her mother, Rogelia Quispe Pariapaza, who lost her life in 2007. “Since that day she closed her little eyes and left, I feel an emptiness in my heart, but I know that little by little I will be stronger. And I have to get ahead, ”she expressed before asking the public to think about that special person who is no longer in this life.

When the first chords of “Madrecita” began, the 33-year-old singer made a request to her fans: “If you have your little mother alive, hug her every day, make her happy, because everything is alive. Tell her how much you love her, how much you love her… because the day he leaves, the day he has to leave, he will never return,” she advised excitedly.

How did Yarita Lizeth’s mother die?

Despite the emotion, Yarita Lizeth managed to finish the performance and was encouraged to tell how her mother’s death was. According to the interpreter of “Corta venas”, Rogelia Quispe died due to brain cancer, for which she had to undergo surgery twice.

“This song, for me, is very difficult to interpret because I remember that when I was 5 or 6 years old, my mother was already very bad. I didn’t understand why, she was still a child. She had a first operation because she had a malignant cancer in her head. When she had surgery the first time, she turned out very well. We had her alive. The second time she had surgery, she was 15 years old. In the same way, I thought that she would also accompany us for many years, but it was not like that. One day she closed her eyes and she was gone forever, ”said Yarita Lizeth under the watchful eye of her followers. Some attendees were even seen crying while listening to “Madrecita”.

In the end, the popular “Chinita del amor” assured that her pain made her an inspiration to continue with her desires. “Many people go through this situation just like me. The best thing I could do is take refuge, looking for my dreams, interpreting my songs. I clung to my dreams and my work because I realized that it made me happy —after having a great emptiness in my heart. Thanks to that, I am standing here with you celebrating my 13 years of artistic life. Thank you very much for coming tonight, ”added Yarita Lizeth to the applause of her fans, who accompanied her on a special date.

Yarita Lizeth dedicated a tender song to ‘Doctor Fong’

Another of the most emotional moments of the Yarita Lizeth concert in Plaza Norte was when she invited the doctor Víctor Barriga Fong, better known as ‘Doctor Fong’, to the stage. The artist dedicated the song “Solo tú” to him, where precisely the specialist is the protagonist of the video clip.

The presence of ‘Doctor Fong’ generated among the attendees, who told him: “Yarita, look no further” and “Yarita, there it is”. “I present to you ‘Doctor Fong’, a friend, a great person, thank you for all the support, thank you,” said the “Corta venas” interpreter.

“If you are not with me, I am not happy, I am not happy. If you are not with me, I don’t know how to live, I don’t know how to live. Only you, my love, only you make me happy. Only you, my love, can fill the emptiness of my being”, sang the artist from Juliaca.

