Yarita Lizeth, the ‘Chinita del Amor’, will soon join the ranks of married women. Her boyfriend Patric Lundberg asked for her hand in marriage, so the interpreter is excited to share her life with him after a long-distance relationship. The artist assured that her bond is strong and that she is ready to wear white. In addition, she revealed that they would have two weddings, one in Sweden (Patric’s family country) and another in Peru. Discover in this note all the details and the statements of the singer to celebrate the ceremony.

YOU CAN SEE: Yarita Lizeth: how did you go from selling matchboxes to becoming a successful businesswoman?

When will Yarita Lizeth get married?

the interpreter of ‘cut veins’ She commented that after four years of long-distance relationship, her fiancé made one of the most important decisions: getting married. In addition, she specified that despite having been separated for a few months, love was stronger, so they resumed their relationship. Yarita confirmed that her marriage would take place next September.

“Yes, we are already in all the preparations. When he came to see me, because I was wrong, we talked and decided to take the next step in our beautiful relationship that has overcome distance (…) One of the weddings will take place there (in Sweden) and the other here. We got married in September.” he declared to Trome.

Yarita had mentioned their engagement weeks before on social networks. Photo: Facebook / Yarita Lizeth

YOU CAN SEE: Yarita Lizeth: what are the successful businesses that the folk singer has in Puno?

Who is Patric, Yarita Lizeth’s boyfriend?

Patric Lundberg, partner of Yarita Lizeth, has remained out of the public eye until a few months ago, when the singer herself decided to present it to her audience during a concert in Cusco. On stage, Yarita assured that, in 4 or 5 years of relationship, the citizen has never made her cry. In addition, she highlighted many qualities of her partner.

“He is a great person, a hard-working, humble man, and above all… He has always treated me with great affection and respect (…) I present to you my partner”he told his audience.

#Yarita #Lizeth #married #Singer #announces #marriage #Swedish #boyfriend #quotWe #weddingsquot