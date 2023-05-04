Yarita Lizeth She is one of the most famous singers in Peru in recent years. Her massive concerts and her tours abroad have led her to grab several headlines for her artistic career. However, on this occasion, the artist has once again been in the news due to her facet as a businesswoman, since one of her stores located in Juliaca (Puno) has been closed. She knows all the details of this measure and how much the exorbitant amount that the interpreter will have to pay.

What happened to Yarita Lizeth?

Yarita Lizeth was affected by an unexpected operation carried out by the Inspection and Control Management of the Provincial Municipality of San Román in conjunction with the Police, the Public Ministry and Serenazgo. During the intervention, it was decided to close the Club Roma nightclub, which is owned by the singer.

According to the municipal authorities, the order was due to the fact that the premises violated several operating regulations, because he did not have a health license and neither did the property numbering record visible on the street. In addition, it was learned that a concert was being promoted, despite the fact that the artist does not have the authorization to perform this type of show.

How much will Yarita Lizeth have to pay?

After what happened, the Provincial Municipality of San Román reported that Yarita Lizeth must pay a significant fine of 49,000 soles, which is equivalent to 10 UIT. It is worth noting that, so far, the interpreter or a local representative has not ruled on the infraction, but according to what was found, the signs informing about the closure were removed one day after the operation.

How many businesses does Yarita Lizeth have?

Yarita Lizeth not only has a prosperous career in music, but also in her role as a businesswoman, since the singer owns various businesses in her native Juliaca.

Among them are a three-star hotel, a cevichería restaurant and a discotheque – karaoke.

Yarita Lizeth gave a massive concert in Bolivia

popular folk singer Yarita Lizeth gave a successful concert in the neighboring country of Bolivia. In statements to the local press, she said she was very happy for the affection of the Bolivian public. “They received me with love and affection, like one more sister, they embraced my music and always supported me, so I am very grateful,” said the Peruvian artist.

Yarita Lizeth would be part of a reality show that is looking for new folklore artists

Yarita Lizeth could continue contributing to the dissemination of Peruvian music, but from a platform that is not musical. The folklore singer would be part of a reality show that is looking for new talents in vernacular music, according to a local media outlet.

According to information released by the Trome entertainment podcast, Yarita Lizeth would lead a new folklore reality show to find the new stars of the folklore genre.