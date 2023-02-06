Yarita Lizeth, a folk singer who has been succeeding in Peru and abroad, has had a path to success filled with a lot of effort. Along with her tenacity, she managed to make a name for herself.

Yarita Lizeth is the name of the folk singer who has won the hearts and praise of a large part of the public, not only for her talented voice, but also for the humility that characterizes her. Although her artistic growth is recognized by a large part of the public, her rise to success was not easy.

It should be noted that the “Chinita del Amor”, as her followers call her, is recognized for her current role as a businesswoman, since she owns a hotel, a nightclub and a restaurant in her native Juliaca, Fist. Next, he knows how her musical career began working as a kitchen assistant.

How did Yarita Lizeth start her singing career working as a kitchen helper?

Yarita Lizeth Yanarico He always had a vocation for singing. His first forays into music were with performances at his school in Huancané, Juliaca. In those times, she was still finishing high school. Although she was sought out by orchestras to sing, she was not paid; Despite this, Yanarico Quispe was happy doing what she liked.

Yarita Lizeth finished school and started working as a kitchen helper.

Finishing her high school, she goes to Juliaca with her brothers. There she tells them her desires and she makes the decision to do something to have a name in folk music; however, what she needed was the financial budget.

Yarita Lizeth’s uncle, then, tells her about a job in Puerto Maldonado that would pay her well, but at the same time, the time invested would be very exhausting, since it was from 3:00 am to 11:00 pm. The artist did not think twice and went the next day, together with his relative, to that town. This is how she would start working as a kitchen assistant at Obrainsa.

Although he rested little, because he received a day off every 15 days —and he almost gave up, as soon as he had started working in that company—, he meditated carefully on all the goals he had. In this way, thanks to all the effort he made, she ended up staying for a year, during which time she was able to raise money to venture as a singer.