Yarita Lizeth is a Peruvian singer, representative of the vernacular genre, and has toured different countries in the world bringing her music to the delight of her most loyal fans. She has had a complicated childhood, marked by needs, but always surrounded by the warmth of her family. After losing her mother, when she was barely 15 years old, the artist had to go out and earn a living from her. In an interview that she gave a few years ago to the Sunday newspaper “On the Sixth Day”, the interpreter of “Amigo” gave more insight into her harsh childhood and commented on how she managed to become a successful businesswoman.

What was Yarita Lizeth’s first job?

The Peruvian artist said that thanks to her family she has experience in agriculture and livestock. In fact, from a very young age she began in this area, which for many years was the livelihood of her family. However, she also made a living selling candles and matchboxes.

“(…) Agriculture, livestock, also next to my mother who came to Juliaca to sell her medicinal herbs and I would stand by her side to do the same with my matchboxes and candles.”

Yaritza Lizeth owns different businesses in her homeland of Juliaca. Photo: Composition LR/Yarita Lizeth/Facebook/Instagram See also What is a hot blow, the main cause of the accident at the Medusa festival

Why is Yarita Lizeth an example of perseverance and effort?

Yarita Lizeth acknowledges that her family has helped her a lot in laying the foundations and then their commitment and hard work. “Everything has been working, but not alone, it is also the effort of my family, my brothers. They have helped me get ahead and also thanks to the love of my Peruvian and Bolivian audiences, where they welcome me with open arms.” he said in conversation with Trome newspaper.

“I had no one to tell me ‘take these 100 soles to buy yourself a suit, record your album.’ On top of that, I had lost my mother and my brothers were studying, so it was my turn, at the age of 17, to go to work, ”she added.

Yarita Lizeth confessed that what she misses the most from her childhood is her deceased sister. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/LR File

How Yarita Lizeth managed to become a successful businesswoman?

The experiences she gained as a child taught her to manage the money she was earning. Thanks to her melodious voice, Yarita Lizeth He managed to have a hotel, nightclub and a restaurant. “I could easily go on a trip, I could buy cars, but no, we thought about it very well with my family and brothers. We bought the land to later build the hotel.”