ohin love! Yarita Lizeth and her boyfriend, Patric Lundberg, a native of Sweden, made her relationship official and will marry shortly. Shortly after swearing eternal love, the popular ‘sweetie of love‘ revealed several details of how he met his current partner and why he decided to make the relationship official.

As is known, Yarita Lizeth explained that she had a long-distance relationship with the foreigner, but she took her friends by surprise. fans her decision to marry and start a family with Patricwho lives in Stockholm (Sweden). How did you manage to win her over?

Yarita Lizeth revealed that she has been in a romantic relationship with Patric Lundberg for several years. Photo: Yarita Lizeth Yanarico Quispe

How did Yarita Lizeth and Patric Lundberg meet?

According to the singer, she met patrick lundberg about four years ago, when she was doing one of her shows in Bolivia. And it is that the foreigner frequently traveled to the highland country to visit his father, who is a native of there. Patric’s mom is from Sweden.

“I met him in February. When I met him I didn’t know where he was from, I just knew that he couldn’t speak Spanish well. His dad told me that he came from Sweden. He (Patric) was born there in Sweden. I taught him to speak Spanish,” said the artist during an interview on Radio Nueva Q.

Yarita Lizeth and her boyfriend Patric traveled to Machu Picchu together. Photo: Yarita Lizeth Yanarico Quispe

How did the relationship between Yarita Lizeth and Patric Lundberg become official?

According to the interpreter of ‘Corta Venas’, Yarita Lizeth and Patric Lundberg had a relationship several years ago, but decided to separate because she was focused on her career. With the passing of time, the love remained and they decided to unite their lives again. “This year is where I decide (to make the relationship official), I think it’s time,” he stressed.

Yarita Lizeth: how did her boyfriend Patric Lundberg win her over?

Yarita Lizeth explained that her boyfriend Patric Lundberg He had many details with her before making their relationship official, including with her family. “He is a humble, simple and hardworking person. When I feel bad, he cares about me. He tells me: ‘What do you need?’ He has done many things for me that no one knows, he only remains for me and my family, “he said.

For example, for the ‘sweetie of love‘ The support that Patric gave him during the pandemic was crucial. As you remember, the singer could not perform musical presentations and her current boyfriend gave her strong emotional support on those critical dates.

“During the pandemic I was out of work and I couldn’t work. And when there were flights, he told me ‘Come (to Sweden), let’s go for a walk’. He told her: ‘I can’t go’, and he said: ‘Don’t worry, I’m going to put (ticket and other expenses)’. He invited me on that trip that he took with his friends, he paid for the ticket, the food, everything. (Even) my shoe broke down and he told me: ‘Don’t worry, I’ll buy it for you,’” the artist revealed about that difficult economic moment.

Yarita Lizeth and Patric Lundberg: how many weddings will they have?

Given the proximity of the marriage of Yarita and Patric, the artist revealed that they will celebrate twice. They will have a wedding in Peru and another in Sweden. In addition, for the first event, the puneña pointed out that she will be in the Juliaqueño style, for which she already has great orchestras in mind: Corazón Serrano and Agua Marina.

Yarita Lizeth’s marriage in Peru: where will it be?

Yarita Lizeth has confirmed that his marriage in Peru will take place in his native Fist and it will be celebrated for everything great together with the love of his life: patrick lundbergwith whom he has been in a relationship for approximately four years.

