Enjoy it! As part of the celebrations for the 467th Anniversary of canete, a series of spectacular events have been organized to commemorate another year of the political creation of this province. So much so that, from August 22 to 30, the aforementioned city will enjoy eight concert evenings in which they will be present Yarita Lizeth, harmony 10, bareto, among others. find out HERE of all the details.

Cañete Anniversary: ​​what concerts will be held this 2023?

As recalled, the central date of the anniversary of canete It’s August 30. However, the province has decided to celebrate in style with a whole week of wonderful concerts with excellent artists. The event will be called “Stellar Nights” and will have eight concerts from August 22 to 30. HERE we tell you who will be presenting.

Cañete Anniversary: ​​where and when will the concert of Yarita Lizeth?

Through their social networks, Yarita Lizeth confirmed his concert for the 467th Anniversary of canetewhich will be held on August 24 at the event venue Acoustic Shell Lolo Fernández.

Cañete Anniversary: ​​where and when will the concert of harmony 10?

the concert of harmony 10 for the 467th Anniversary of canete will be held on August 30 at the Acoustic Shell Lolo Fernández. Their fans are eager to hear from them.

Cañete Anniversary: ​​where and when will the concert of bareto?

The concert of the musical group bareto will take place on August 23 and, like the previous artists, will be presented at the Acoustic Shell Lolo Fernández. For its part, the rock band River will also play on the same date and place.