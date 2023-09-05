Yarita Lizeth suffered a health complication last Sunday, September 3, in the Pasco region. The singer had a presentation scheduled as part of the Rural Tour Huayllay 2023 festival, exactly on the Canchacucho esplanade. However, The artist asked for medical help to get over it and perform his musical show.

What did Yarita Lizeth say about her health problems in Pasco?

The interpreter of ‘Corta venas’ revealed on her social networks that She was helped by personnel from the fire department and the Huayllay Municipality. Likewise, he stated that the complications began when he was traveling to that town.

YOU CAN SEE: Yarita Lizeth: when will the singer get married and why will she have 2 weddings with her foreign boyfriend?

“First I want to thank the Pasco firefighters and the friends of the Huayllay Municipality for helping me yesterday (Sunday) before the concertsince I was in poor health the whole trip and, when we arrived, it became even more complicated for me, but thank God there were people who helped me put myself together,” said the “Chinita del Amor” on her official networks.

After that, the singer managed to introduce herself to her audience. Although with a very different outfit from her shows and extremely warm. Yarita Lizeth delighted her fans with her song ‘cut veins‘.

“I got strong and was able to go out and sing. It was wonderful to delight you with my songs. Thank you very much to each one of you, to the mayor Abad Pajuelo and aldermen for receiving me and allowing me to be with you on such an important date. Thank you very much,” he concluded. the artist.

#Yarita #Lizeth #health #problems #shortly #presentation #Pasco #complicated