The singer Yarita Lizeth fulfilled the dream of a little girl in Arequipa. And it is that the minor she was very anxious to share the stage with the interpreter of “Corta venas”, and she did it. This fact was captured during a concert held in the district of Cerro Colorado last weekend. According to videos posted on TikTok, the girl had a sign that read: “Yarita, my dream is to sing with you”.

Thus, the youngest managed to get on stage and sang along with the artist from Puno. The audience applauded the tender gesture and was surprised by the little girl’s talent. Many users of social networks even thought that it was a “mini-Yarita”, and that is that the little girl wore skirts and a hairstyle similar to the singer. To this were also added two other youngsters who were on stage along with Yarita Lizeth.

YOU CAN SEE: Yarita Lizeth appears singing “Corta venas” with reggaeton singers: “I loved it”

The singer’s presentation Yarita Lizeth in said district of Arequipa, it was held at around 1:00 a.m. Despite the intense cold, the Arturo Díaz Huertas stadium in Colorado Hill it looked crowded. The singer thanked her fans for their support and was encouraged to give some autographs after her presentation. For their part, users praised the interpreter of “Friend”. “Believe in yourself and you will achieve it”, “Thank you very much for the support”, “How nice”, indicated some followers on TikTok.

Why does Yarita Lizeth have a lot of sympathy with children?

It is not the first time that a little girl shares the stage with Yarita Lizeth. This was also replicated in other areas such as Cusco, where she sang with a child under the age of 7 in October 2022. According to previous statements by the interpreter, she wants children to fight for their dreams, since when she was little she had to struggle hard to become an artist.

Her talent came to light when she sang on the anniversary of her school in Huancané, for which a lady contacted her. She even explained that to become a soloist she had to work as a kitchen assistant in Puerto Maldonado and save a lot. She was in some orchestras, but they paid her very little.

Yarita Lizeth. Photo: L-R

“I had to be strong and brave to be able to work and fulfill my dream. That was the key for me to start being a soloist because, if not, I would have stayed in an orchestra singing,” he explained to the Carloncho Zúñiga portal.

Does Yarita Lizeth dream of being a mother?

In an interview conducted in 2001 by the newspaper El Popular, Yarita Lizeth Yanarico, The sweetie of love, responded to the question of whether she wanted to be a mother. “Of course I would like to start a family and have six children, it is a dream that I am sure I will fulfill. We’ll see what happens later,” said the popular singer.

What are Yarita Lizeth’s most popular songs?

HERE We tell you which are the most popular and successful songs of Yarita Lizeth.

“Cut veins”

“Unrequited love”

“I’ll get you out of my heart”

“Friend”

“Passenger love”

“Lie”

Yarita was excited with the publication of La República

The folk artist is one of the most acclaimed in recent times. On May 22, through her social networks, the singer did not hesitate to share the tender moment recorded during a concert in Arequipa, which was replicated by La República. With a heart and another emotion emoji, Yarita posted a message, which was followed by all her followers.

Fans show him great messages of support. Photo: Yarita Lizeth

#Yarita #Lizeth #fulfills #dream #child #sing #Arequipa #achieve