Keep fulfilling your dreams! Yarita Lizeth has shared spectacular news for all his fans. The 'Chinita of Love' informed his followers that he will sing along with Marine Water in a wonderful concert, which will delight all attendees. “I will have the joy of being at a concert with my idols of my entire life (…). Thank you, God,” was what he commented Yarita Lizeth on its official Facebook.

In this note from La República, we tell you when and where this spectacular concert will take place. Yarita Lizeth and Marine Waterthrough which platform to buy the tickets and all the details.

When will the Yarita Lizeth and Agua Marina concert be?

The official poster of the concert Yarita Lizeth and Marine Water indicates that the show will take place on February 14 to celebrate the Valentine's Dayalso known as the Day of love and Friendship.

Where will the Yarita Lizeth and Agua Marina concert be?

The concert of Yarita Lizeth and Marine Water will take place in the Santa Rosa Complexlocated in front of the Mall Aventura of the district of St. Anitain Lime. The show will start at 8 p.m.

Concert by Yarita Lizeth and Agua Marina. Photo: Yarita Lizeth

How to buy tickets for the Yarita Lizeth and Agua Marina concert?

Tickets for the Yarita Lizeth and Agua Marina concert are on sale virtually on the VAOPE platform. You can purchase your tickets through THIS LINK.

How much do tickets cost for the Yarita Lizeth and Agua Marina concert?

General area: S/65.80

VIP area: S/87.40.

