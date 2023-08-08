A concert gratuitous will offer the singer Yarita Lizeth in Huanuco. The event will be held on the occasion of the anniversary of that city, next Sunday, August 13. It should be noted that the municipality scheduled other similar events with various artists, such as Tony Rosado, Marisol y la Magia del Norte and Yahaira Pascencia. HEREwe tell you all the details.

When will the FREE concert of Yarita Lizeth be in Huánuco?

According to the Provincial Municipality of Huánuco, Yarita Lizeth will delight its fans and all those attending the event for the 484th anniversary of said province with a concert gratuitous on Sunday August 13.

YOU CAN SEE: Huánuco: mayor denounces extortion and death threats for works tender

Where will be the FREE concert of Yarita Lizeth in Huánuco?

The staging of the‘Sweetie of Love’It will take place at the Heraclio Tapia León de Huánuco stadium. The commune confirmed the presentation of other artists for August 12, 13 and 14 and among which Tony Rosado, Pelo de Ambrosio, Orquesta Candela, Dilbert Aguilar, Gran Orquesta Internacional, Yahaira Plascencia, with entrance free.

Huánuco will have three free concerts. Photo: Municipality of Huánuco

#Yarita #Lizeth #FREE #Huánuco #Singer #announces #important #concert

A concert gratuitous will offer the singer Yarita Lizeth in Huanuco. The event will be held on the occasion of the anniversary of that city, next Sunday, August 13. It should be noted that the municipality scheduled other similar events with various artists, such as Tony Rosado, Marisol y la Magia del Norte and Yahaira Pascencia. HEREwe tell you all the details.

When will the FREE concert of Yarita Lizeth be in Huánuco?

According to the Provincial Municipality of Huánuco, Yarita Lizeth will delight its fans and all those attending the event for the 484th anniversary of said province with a concert gratuitous on Sunday August 13.

YOU CAN SEE: Huánuco: mayor denounces extortion and death threats for works tender

Where will be the FREE concert of Yarita Lizeth in Huánuco?

The staging of the‘Sweetie of Love’It will take place at the Heraclio Tapia León de Huánuco stadium. The commune confirmed the presentation of other artists for August 12, 13 and 14 and among which Tony Rosado, Pelo de Ambrosio, Orquesta Candela, Dilbert Aguilar, Gran Orquesta Internacional, Yahaira Plascencia, with entrance free.

Huánuco will have three free concerts. Photo: Municipality of Huánuco

#Yarita #Lizeth #FREE #Huánuco #Singer #announces #important #concert

A concert gratuitous will offer the singer Yarita Lizeth in Huanuco. The event will be held on the occasion of the anniversary of that city, next Sunday, August 13. It should be noted that the municipality scheduled other similar events with various artists, such as Tony Rosado, Marisol y la Magia del Norte and Yahaira Pascencia. HEREwe tell you all the details.

When will the FREE concert of Yarita Lizeth be in Huánuco?

According to the Provincial Municipality of Huánuco, Yarita Lizeth will delight its fans and all those attending the event for the 484th anniversary of said province with a concert gratuitous on Sunday August 13.

YOU CAN SEE: Huánuco: mayor denounces extortion and death threats for works tender

Where will be the FREE concert of Yarita Lizeth in Huánuco?

The staging of the‘Sweetie of Love’It will take place at the Heraclio Tapia León de Huánuco stadium. The commune confirmed the presentation of other artists for August 12, 13 and 14 and among which Tony Rosado, Pelo de Ambrosio, Orquesta Candela, Dilbert Aguilar, Gran Orquesta Internacional, Yahaira Plascencia, with entrance free.

Huánuco will have three free concerts. Photo: Municipality of Huánuco

#Yarita #Lizeth #FREE #Huánuco #Singer #announces #important #concert

A concert gratuitous will offer the singer Yarita Lizeth in Huanuco. The event will be held on the occasion of the anniversary of that city, next Sunday, August 13. It should be noted that the municipality scheduled other similar events with various artists, such as Tony Rosado, Marisol y la Magia del Norte and Yahaira Pascencia. HEREwe tell you all the details.

When will the FREE concert of Yarita Lizeth be in Huánuco?

According to the Provincial Municipality of Huánuco, Yarita Lizeth will delight its fans and all those attending the event for the 484th anniversary of said province with a concert gratuitous on Sunday August 13.

YOU CAN SEE: Huánuco: mayor denounces extortion and death threats for works tender

Where will be the FREE concert of Yarita Lizeth in Huánuco?

The staging of the‘Sweetie of Love’It will take place at the Heraclio Tapia León de Huánuco stadium. The commune confirmed the presentation of other artists for August 12, 13 and 14 and among which Tony Rosado, Pelo de Ambrosio, Orquesta Candela, Dilbert Aguilar, Gran Orquesta Internacional, Yahaira Plascencia, with entrance free.

Huánuco will have three free concerts. Photo: Municipality of Huánuco

#Yarita #Lizeth #FREE #Huánuco #Singer #announces #important #concert