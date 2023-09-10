The folk singer Yarita Lizeth shook the stages by flirting with the cumbia singer from San Juan Allen Nunez, to whom he asked in the middle of the concert if he was still single. “I’m not getting married yet,” he told the former member of the musical group Zafiro Sensual. This video was published on the TikTok of the singer Allen Núñez.

The flirtations of the ‘Chinita del Amor’ caused the artist of the San Juan music I dedicated a tender song to him and the attendees of said concert asked them to give each other “a kiss.” The video is going viral in the tiktok and Internet users comment on their expectations in this regard. “What a beautiful couple they would make, really,” said one Internet user.

