The artist Yarita Lizeth lives a moment of recognition. This time she was summoned to perform before a crowd for the 484th anniversary of Huanuco. The ‘Sweetie of Love‘ sang his best songs at the Heraclio Tapia stadium, last Sunday, August 13.

In the images you can see the interpreter of ‘Mis cuernos’ making the public chant, who enjoyed from beginning to end. In the three days of the serenade to Huánuco, great artists such as Tony Rosado, Marisol, Fresia Linda, La Gran Orquesta Internacional, among others, were present.