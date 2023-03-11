Yarita Lizeth He does not usually reveal details of his love life, as it is an area that he prefers to keep away from the spotlight. However, in the last interview she gave for Carlos Orozco’s YouTube channel, the folk singer opened up about her love past and revealed that she was madly in love with her at the age of 15. The Peruvian artist assured that if that person returned to her life and asked her to marry her, she would accept without thinking twice. He knows the details of the artist’s great youthful love in the following note.

What did Yarita Lizeth say about her loving past?

“When I was 15 years old and I only sang in my school, there was a person (…). There was a young man who was a soccer player and was in the Red Devils team from Juliaca,” said the artist. However, what most caught her attention in her story was that she said that if the boy proposed to her on the date, she would accept. “He loved me when I was nothing. If that person told me today: ‘Yarita, I want to marry you’, I would accept it without thinking.“he counted.

Another fact that caught the attention of Yarita Lizeth’s revelation was that the young athlete gave him a memorable gift for his birthday. She said that her ex-partner gave her a cake and a stuffed animal, a detail that she always kept in her memory, since she had never received such a gift, not even from her relatives.

Why did Yarita Lizeth end her relationship with the soccer player?

Despite the fact that Yarita Lizeth was extremely in love, she made the decision to break her romance with the soccer player due to her profession.

“I left that great love for my passion which is singing. I left him. I haven’t seen him for years. What I know is that he is getting married. He is very faithful, it was my fault for having left that school love, sincere love, when I was nothing, I wasn’t Yarita Lizeth. I left that great love for my passion, which is singing, ”she explained.

Yarita Lizeth could not experience the success of her career with her mother. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram/Yarita Lizeth

Why would Yarita Lizeth be investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office?

After the financial aid that Yarita Lizeth provided to those affected by the protests in Juliaca and the facilities that she granted to various protesters from Puno to be able to reach the capital to exercise their right to protest, the artist would be close to facing an investigation by of the Public Ministry.

According to information compiled by La República, the investigations are based on the last two collaborations that he carried out in favor of the marches in Juliaca.

Yarita Lizeth was one of the most active artists during the protests by providing economic and social support. Photo: composition LR/Andina

Did Yarita Lizeth suffer bullying at school?

The artist from Juliaca revealed, in a dialogue with Carlos Orozco, that during her adolescence she was a victim of discrimination from her schoolmates. This situation was not easy for her, but she finally managed to get ahead with the support of her family.

“They called me moon, potato face and things like that. She just made me cry, she made me sad. They made me grow insecure, but over time I accepted my traits, my identity, my culture and all of it.“said the successful businesswoman.