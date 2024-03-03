They are pure love! Yarita Lizeth She defends her love and came forward to deny the rumors in which her recent marriage to Patric Lundberg was involved. After several weeks without providing statements, the folk singer broke her silence through her social networks and assures that, despite the rumors that grew among her followers, her love for Patric is stronger than never.

What did Yarita Lizeth say about the separation rumors?

On his official Instagram profile, Yarita Lizeth She published a romantic photo with her husband and, in the description of it, the 'Mentiras' interpreter pointed out that thousands of rumors have arisen among her fans, but that no one is aware of what is happening in her marriage. The popular 'Chinita del amor' received congratulations from her followers and good wishes on her marriage.

“They invent a thousand stories, but only we know how much love there is in our hearts”reads the aforementioned social network.

Yarita Lizeth showed off with Patric Lundberg on Instagram. Photo: Instagram / Yarita Lizeth

Why did the rumors of separation between Yarita Lizeth and her husband start?

Rumors of separation between Yarita Lizeth and Patric Lundberg They began after Yarita announced that she was single during a concert on Valentine's Day. This announcement surprised attendees and sparked speculation about the status of her marriage to Lundberg, especially because she performed a song about overcoming a partner's lies.​.

“I am also single”, was the statement he made at a concert in Santa Anita. These words surprised the event attendees, who made the images viral on the Chinese platform TikTok. The singer performed the song 'You're not going to change', which tells of a love breakup. “I will not fall for your lies again, my youth will not return, but I can continue”says the song.

Who is Patrick Lundberg, Yarita Lizeth's husband?

Patrick Lundberg He is a young man of Swedish nationality, originally from the city of Malmö. It is known that Patric and Yarita Lizeth have been in a relationship for approximately five years. The couple met in Bolivia and, after a period of friendship, they began a love relationship. Despite the challenges they faced, including distance and Yarita's career priorities, their love prevailed and they eventually married in an intimate ceremony in September.​from 2023.

Yarita Lizeth describes Patric as a great person, hard-working, humble, loving and respectful. Despite his low profile and staying away from the spotlight, his relationship with the singer has captured the public's attention and generated curiosity among Yarita's followers. Patric has family ties in Bolivia, which gives him a special connection with the Andean country, where Yarita enjoys great popularity.

