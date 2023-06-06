The singer Yarita Lizeth had a very emotional moment together with the doctor Víctor Barriga Fong, better known as ‘Dr. Fong‘. The artist dedicated a tender song to him in front of hundreds of spectators during the concert held in north square on the occasion of his 13th anniversary of artistic life.

The fact caused surprise among their fans and many insinuated that “they would make a nice couple.” Until now, This nice gesture was shared on various social networks and has triggered hundreds of comments.

According to the images, Yarita Lizeth introduced “Doctor Fong” to his audience and stressed that he is a good friend.

“I present to you ‘Doctor Fong’, a friend, a great person, thank you for all the support, thank you,” said the “Corta venas” interpreter.

After that, Yarita Lizeth performed LIVE his song “Only you” and he did it with great emotion.

“If you are not with me, I am not happy, I am not happy. If you are not with me, I don’t know how to live, I don’t know how to live. Only you, my love, only you make me happy. Only you, my love, can fill the emptiness of my being”, sang the native artist from Puno.

What is the link between Yarita Lizeth and ‘Doctor Fong’?

According to the singer, she has been friends with him for many years. ‘Doctor Fong’. In an interview with Carlos Orozco, Yarita explained that when she met him she was impressed with the surgeon’s charisma and that she considers him a trustworthy person.

Yarita Lizeth celebrated anniversary. Photo: Dr. Fong/ Instagram

“At first impression, he had a different energy, very spiritual, human. I fell in love with the doctor —no, lie—, I was impressed. He is focused on his career, I don’t think he’s asking me to marry him, I don’t think so: we’re friends, we have a great time talking. We made a video, he is a person that I trust. I liked his soul, ”the interpreter said two months ago.

Indeed, one of the last videoclips of Yarita Lizeth shared it with ‘Doctor Fong’. It is precisely the song “Only you”, which already has 4.5 million views on YouTube.

‘Doctor Fong’ dedicated a message to Yarita Lizeth

Through his Instagram account, “Doctor Fong” congratulated the singer on her artistic career.

“Congratulations, Yarita, on your 13th anniversary of artistic life. I am sure that more achievements and satisfactions will come. Happy to accompany many artists and various people in transcendental events on their way. Always grateful for your trust. Closing the concert with the song ‘Only you’ (…) —I participated in the video clip—”, mentioned the doctor.

Who is ‘Doctor Fong’?

He Doctor Victor Barriga Fong is a surgeon and medical director of the cosmetic surgery center that bears the same last name.

This facility has specialists in plastic and reconstructive surgery. Likewise, he is known for attending to some show business characters, such as Sheyla Rojas, Samahara Lobatón, Yahaira Plasencia, among others.

