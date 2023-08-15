ohArequipa she’s partying! The ‘White City is celebrating his 483 anniversary, which has as its central date August 15. Within the framework of this festivity, a series of concerts have been scheduled tonight and one of the invited artists is the popular and successful Yarita Lizethwho has managed to establish herself as the artist of the moment.

The ‘sweetie of love‘ made his presentation for the 483rd anniversary of Arequipa at the Villa Olímpica Socabaya Stadium. Through her official Facebook account, the interpreter of ‘my horns‘ informed that he would perform together with groups such as ‘Cliver y su Grupo Internacional’, among others.

