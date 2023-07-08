For three days, the name of Yarita Lizeth He is intensely searched for on social media. Everyone wants to know more details about her relationship with the foreign national Patric Lundberg. The night that the “Chinita del amor” told thousands of people about the relationship she has with the young Swede, she made some revelations.

“The time that we have been as friends, as boyfriends, as lovers, never, never made me cry”said the singer, in front of thousands of fans who attended her presentation in Cusco. The couple then hugged each other warmly before kissing each other on the lips.

After assuring that he is a hard-working and humble man, she stressed that Patric Lundberg is someone who has treated her above all “with much love and respect.”

It is necessary to specify which days before Yarita Lizeth make known the deep love that he professes to Patrick Lundberg, She was going through difficult times, as she herself confessed through her social networks. Even after she left one of her presentations, also in Cuscoasserted that to all his problems were also added the legal complications he had, although he did not want to confirm if these were related to his support for the protests against the Government of Dina Boluarte.

Where is Patric, Yarita Lizeth’s boyfriend, from?

During the concert offered byYarita Lizeth,It was learned that Patric arrived in Peru from Stockholm, Sweden, so he had to travel several days to meet with the artist. Through his social networks, it was learned that he is exactly from Malmö, the third most inhabited city in Swedish territory.

