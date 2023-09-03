Yarita Lizeth closes the Rural Tour Huayllay 2023 festival in Pasco: where and when?

The District Municipality of Huayllay, in the province and region Pascohas been organizing the 27th version of the Rural Tour Huayllay 2023 festival with a series of activities that seeks to spread the art, folklore, music and gastronomy of the aforementioned town.

Where and when will the Rural Tour Huayllay 2023 festival be?

It will start at 7:00 p.m. this Saturday, the 2nd of September and will culminate on Sunday the 3rd at the Canchacucho esplanade, the gateway to the Bosque de Piedras Maravilla del Perú, in the district of Huayllay.

What groups and singers perform?

On Saturday, September 2, the group Amaranta, Anita Santivañez, Savia Andina, The Shapis, You Salsa, a band of Vibrato musicians from Peru. Meanwhile, on Sunday the 3rd, Trémolo, Jhonny Rollano and his group Enlace, Los Hermanos Curi, Elvis Falcón, Doris Agüero, Esther Mendoza, Autentika Arena Mix will perform and the show will close Yarita Lizeth.

