Through a recent statement it was learned that the singer Yarita Lizeth is affected in her health, for which she decided to suspend four planned presentations in different cities of the Huánuco and Junín regions. Her followers have quickly replicated the information.

Without a doubt, the folk singer Yarita Lizeth has caused concern among her fans, after in recent minutes on Thursday, June 15, it was known, through her official pages, that she chose to suspend several of her presentations in different cities due to that he is in poor health.

According to the statement, the interpreter of “Ya dejame en paz”, in the next few days, was to appear in the district of La Oroya in Yauli as well as in Tarma and Huancayo, located in the Junín region. She had to do the same in Huánuco. However, all shows were cancelled.

