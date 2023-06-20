He came back strong! Yarita Lizeth recently made a LIVE through your account Facebook not only to greet and thank the constant support of his fans, but also to confess the problems he is facing and the reason for the cancellation of four of his concerts after his presentation in pucallparegion of ucayali. Likewise, he confirmed his presentation in Cusco.

The ‘sweetie of love‘ had issued a statement informing that the cancellation of four of his shows was due to health problems; however, in his LIVE revealed in a very sensitive way that he is going through a stage of depression. “I feel terrible,” was what he told his fans Yarita Lizeth.

Likewise, the interpreter of “my horns” He appreciated the constant support and affection of his followers, who have been offering him words of encouragement during the days in which he has been temporarily away from the stage. “I’m not 100%, but it’s time for me to recover, I’m better now,” she said.sweetie of love‘.

Finally, Yarita Lizeth Yanarico confirmed his long-awaited presentation in the Cusco province of chumbivilcas to celebrate their anniversary in the Condepampa stadium.

Yarita and the help to his followers

During the tour that Yarita Lizeth had in pucallpa, visited a shelter and delivered donations for the children of that place, faithful followers of his most popular songs. This noble action was disseminated on social networks, in which her fans highlighted the solidarity and humility that characterizes the native singer of the region. Fist.

