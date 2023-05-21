The well-known singer of huayno Yarita Lizeth Yanarico He never ceases to amaze his fans. This time, she appeared performing one of her most listened to songs: “cut veins“. In the video published on social networks, he is seen sharing this piece of music next to Johny and Demiantwo singers who usually mix reggaeton and cumbia.

The clip was recorded by the male singers and the ‘Chinita del Amor’ in an open field. The three are wearing black glasses, as singers of the reggaeton genre are usually characterized.

YOU CAN SEE: Yarita Lizeth surprises with a wad of money in a haircut: “I want you to be my godmother!”

The material was shared on the account of TikTok of John and Demian. It garnered more than 32,000 likes, was shared 1,189 times, and received 1,352 comments.

Some of the opinions left by netizens about the comment box of the video are: “I loved it”, “The music is good”, “How beautiful”, “I’ll stay with the huayno”, “What happened here, I don’t I expected”.

#Yarita #Lizeth #appears #singing #quotcut #veinsquot #reggaeton #singers #loved