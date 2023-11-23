Yarita Lizeth has caused a sensation on social networks after at her concert, held for the 40th anniversary of the Santa Anita Producers market, she appeared with her husband, Patrick Lundberg, and Dr. Fong. The situation sparked the publication of a series of clips that compare his story with that of the Korean drama ‘Stairway to Heaven’.

In the videos, you can see Yarita Lizeth, the Chinita of Lovewearing a beautiful lilac dress while offering a presentation for her fans. In part of her presentation, the artist from Puno summons Dr. Fong to greet him, who comes to meet him with open arms. Finally, they give each other a warm hug.

After that, the Puno artist calls her husband, Patrick Lundberg, who also approaches smiling. Meanwhile, on the way, the Dr. Fong greets him. After that, the Swede greets his wife and they kiss, for which the audience explodes with happiness.

The scenes left by this concert have attracted the attention of Yarita Lizeth’s followers, who did not hesitate to compare her story with that of Han Jung-Suh, protagonist of the Korean novel ‘Stairway to Heaven’, the same one who shares roles with the characters of Han Tae-Hwa and Cha Song-Joo.

The comments were immediate, especially on the social network TikTok: “Doctor Fong looks like Tae-Hwa, the one who always loved Jung-Suh”, “I would have liked her to marry Dr. Fong”, “A story interesting”, “Stairway to Heaven”, “I want a Dr. Fong in my life”. These messages show that hundreds of people are aware of what is happening with Yarita Lizeth.

Doctor Fong also published Yarita Lizeth’s concert video

One of the first to publish a video about the presentation of Yarita Lizeth was Dr. Fong himself, who highlighted the artistic qualities of the singer. “More than music, it is living culture,” she described in her video clip. TikTok. In addition, he highlighted the affection he receives from people. “It’s very nice to vibrate with a single heartbeat,” she said.

“When I grow up I want to be like Yarita with two,” wrote a follower of Dr. Fong, who did not hesitate to respond in a fun way: “Ha, ha, ha, the comment was a success,” he said.