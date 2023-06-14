Hundreds of people witnessed the precise moment when Yarita Lizeth, at the risk of his emotions, he dedicated warm words and even a song to the surgeon Victor Barriga Fong, known among artists as ‘Dr Fong’. This scene sparked a series of comments on social networks that reported a possible sentimental relationship between the singer and the doctor. All these doubts were cleared by the interpreter of “Friend”.

How did Yarita Lizeth and ‘Doctor Fong’ meet?

In an interview with journalist Carlos Orozco, Yarita Lizeth explained that five years ago she met “Dr. Fong” when her friend recommended him to perform a mammoplasty (breast surgery). She revealed that at that moment she was struck by the personality and humane treatment of the surgeon. “I fell in love with the doctor,” she said with shy smiles.

What relationship do Yarita Lizeth and ‘Dr. Fong’ have?

“At first impression, he had a different energy and aura, very spiritual, human. I fell in love with the doctor. It was a lie. I was shocked by how he was as a person,” he continued. Yarita Lizeth.

Seconds later, he would explain what the true relationship between them was. “He is focused on his career, I don’t think he will ask me to marry him. We are friends and we had a great time talking. I invited him to make a video. He is a person that I have confidence in, ”he revealed to Carlos Orozco, destroying, for the moment, any possible sentimental relationship with the surgeon.

This way, Yarita Lizeth explained his relationship with Victor Barriga Fong. In addition, in recent days more videos of both have been seen in the doctor’s office talking about the artist’s treatments or offering offers for the singer’s followers.

