The new year is coming! Many are waiting for the arrival of 2024 to start over, continue succeeding or, on the contrary, forget the sorrows. For this reason, there are thousands of Peruvians who are looking to celebrate in a big way that 2023 is leaving. To surprise, Yarita Lizeth announced that she promises to make her fans dance this New Year 2024.

Where will Yarita Lizeth's concert be?

The artist's last television presentation was on the set of 'El reventonazo de la Chola', where she had a pleasant conversation with Ernesto Pimentel. During the interview, the interpreter announced that This December 31st it will be presented at the Santa Rosa complex, located in Santa Anita.

What illness does Yarita Lizeth have?

One of the facts about the artist who monopolized the covers was that suffered from depression: “Well, yes, it happened to me. Honestly, I never thought this would happen to me. I always thought I was so strong, butI touch myselfme tooI didn't know what depression was.My friends gave me many words and made me see that I am a very brave person.”.

Pimentel highlighted the work of mental health professionals: “Professional help is very important. There is no need to fear. We must integrate mental health professionals into our lives”.

What concerts will be held for New Year's?

In addition to the event where the singer will perform, Teleticket announced that in the Jesús María Military Circuit the Yaipén Brothers will perform, along with the revelation orchestra Kevin y los Agentes, this December 31. The tickets are on sale by Teletickeand prices range from S/220.50 to S/367.50.

