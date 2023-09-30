On the last day of September, Yarita Lizeth and Patrick Lundberg They said yes. Months ago, the ‘Chinita del Amor’, in one of her massive concerts in Cusco, made public her relationship with the young Swede; However, their relationship began several years before, far from Peruvian lands. Where did the now married couple meet?

In the first days of July of this 2023, in Cusco, Yarita Lizeth revealed that she was deeply in love with her now husband Patric Lundberg. The news took his thousands of followers by surprise. In that presentation she explained that her partner had crossed the sea to see her. In that way she shared her happiness.

Where did Yarita Lizeth and her husband Patric Lundberg meet?

According to what Yarita Lizeth herself told the Chola Chabuca, They both met in February 2018, when Patric Lundberg arrived Bolivia to visit his father. La Chinita del amor explained at the time that her now husband is the son of a Bolivian citizen and a Swedish woman.

Patric saw Yarita Lizeth on stage for the first time, in one of the frequent presentations she gave in the neighboring country of Bolivia. It was precisely the young man’s father who introduced them and explained to the Puno singer that the boy did not know how to speak Spanish.

How did the love relationship between Yarita Lizeth and Patric Lundberg begin?

“It was love at first sight,” Yarita Lizeth told Chola Chabuca. The singer explained that at first they were friends and, later, they entered into a love relationship that ended because the ‘Corta venas’ performer prioritized her musical career.