Singer Yarita Lizeth and the musical group marine water They will share the stage in the La Libertad region, in northern Peru. The outstanding artists will arrive at the municipal stadium of the Huamachuco cityin the province of Sánchez Carrión, to make the attendees dance with their melancholic songs that have become fashionable throughout the country.

According to the organizers, the ‘Millionada Musical’ will be presented next Wednesday, August 16, and the ‘Chinita del Amor’, on Thursday, August 17. In this way, the celebrations for the feast of the Virgen del Alta Gracia, patron saint of the city of Huamachuco, will be big.

