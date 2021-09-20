The second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It will be released very soon, we just don’t have an exact date for its return. In what Funimation or Crunchyroll They reveal some progress that excites locals and strangers, there are fans who pay very interesting tributes.

The tribute that we are going to present you next is a very special one that will surely surprise you because it brings together Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with another very popular series that has a very large fan base that transcends generations.

The art below puts Nezuko, Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke from Demon Slayer with a stylish appearance JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure, as if he had drawn them himself Hirohiko araki… Or one of his assistant trainees, because you have to admit that this is not a perfect job.

Yare, yare! Demon Slayer protagonists now look like they did in Jojo's Bizzare Adventure | EarthGamer 5

This work was carried out on the account of Harpuia_tomo on Twitter and we can say that it is a certainly original presentation that combines two very popular series. It would be great now to see the new generation of JoJo’s characters but with the style of Koyoharu Gotoge.

When does the second season of Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba premiere?

Funimation is the only streaming service that has already confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba returns in the fall anime season in Japan in 2021. We have also seen a couple of previews that only show us a little of the scenario that awaits us.

On the other hand, it is worth emphasizing that the second season of Demon Slayer continue with the events that occur after the movie ‘Mugen train‘. Fortunately, the anime will continue under the direction of Haruo Sotozaki and with the character design of Akira Matsushima and the production of Ufotable.

We are supposed to have 27 more episodes, of which the first could be a summary of everything that has happened in the anime based on the original story of Koyoharu Gotoge. Are you excited for the return of Tanjiro, Nezuko and company? Do not stop talking about this and other series on our channel Discord.