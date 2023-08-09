In Russia, it is planned to update the set of rules for the development of a barrier-free environment – developers already at the stage of designing houses and yards will have to provide opportunities for the rehabilitation of people with disabilities. Updates to the rules were developed by the Ministry of Construction together with the Federal Center for Rationing and Standardization (FAC FTS), Izvestia was told in the department.

“Updating the documents is aimed at creating an accessible, comfortable and safe environment for people with limited mobility and people with disabilities,” said Sergey Muzychenko, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Construction.

Changes to the design requirements for new buildings, social housing, hostels, hotels and other buildings have been prepared. The document proposes to include the concept of “rehabilitation potential of the local area” and the necessary requirements in this part, the department said.

Updates to the requirements for organizing jobs for the disabled have also been developed. Andrey Kopytin, director of the FAA FCS, explained that the project will include requirements for the equipment of warning systems, two-way communication and emergency calls at workplaces in emergencies and other emergency situations.

“The changes are prepared taking into account the differentiation of the needs of the blind and visually impaired, deaf and hearing impaired, as well as people with mental disabilities,” he said.

