OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s Yara on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected increase in fourth-quarter profit, as rising energy costs offset higher prices for the fertilizer maker’s products.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding one-time items, rose to $765 million in the October-December quarter from $511 million a year earlier but fell short of the projected $1 billion. by analysts in a survey provided by the company.

The price of fertilizers jumped last year along with that of natural gas, a key input in the production of ammonia-based agricultural nutrients, prompting warnings about global food price inflation.

Despite the jump in spot prices for urea, a benchmark ammonia-based fertilizer, prices realized by Yara for finished products did not match this increase, the company said.

“Sharp increases in spot prices, if sustained, take time to reach other markets and products,” Yara said.

“High and volatile natural gas prices continue to pose a challenge to the nitrogen industry in Europe, raising global food security concerns in an already tight supply of key nutrients,” he added.

However, the company’s board plans to pay an annual dividend of NOK 30 per share to shareholders, up from the previous year’s NOK 20 and more than the NOK 28.50 expected by analysts.

The sharp rise in European gas prices caused Yara and other companies to reduce ammonia production for much of the fourth quarter, although the company in mid-December announced that it had resumed most of its production, which is currently at normal levels, said Yara.

According to the company, the cost of natural gas is expected to be $900 million higher in the first quarter of 2022 than the year before, while the year-over-year increase in the second quarter is expected to be $700 million.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

