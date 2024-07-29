The prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri allegedly moved DNA samples from the Yara Gambirasio murder case: accused of obstruction of justice. The Venice investigating judge has reserved the right to decide whether to archive the proceedings or not

Yesterday, Wednesday 24 July, the preliminary investigations judge of Venice, Alberto Scaramuzzachaired a 4-hour hearing, after which he reserved to decide self reopen or archive the proceedings against the Bergamo PM Letizia RuggeriThe magistrate is accused of procedural fraud and derailment in the investigation of Yara Gambirasiothe 13 year old from Brembate di Sopra killed on 26 November 2010 by Max Bossetti. Ruggeri would have 54 DNA samples moved found on the victim’s body without waiting for the ruling of the Bergamo Court of Appeal and without listening to the Carabinieri’s warning about the risk of deterioration of the genetic material.

What happened and why is PM Letizia Ruggeri under investigation?

The prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri was in charge of the investigation into the murder of Yara Gambirario, which ended with the Massimo Bossetti sentenced to life imprisonment. During the investigations, however, the magistrate allegedly mismanaged the transfer of 54 DNA samples from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to the Corpi di Reato office of the Bergamo courtThe change of location could have compromise these evidences fundamental for the investigation. In fact, those samples contained the mixed genetic material of victim and executioner found in the girl’s underwear. The transfer of the DNA would have irreparably damaged it: it would have gone from a state of conservation in the hospital to 80 degrees below zeroat the room temperature of the court office. Ruggeri, then, would have made it possible to move the samples without waiting for the Court of Appeal decision of Bergamo and ignoring the alarm of the carabinieri on the risk of deterioration of the evidence, thus jeopardizing the possibility of a review judgment that the defense of the convicted man, Massimo Bossetti, would like.

What happens now: case closed or new investigations?

After yesterday’s hearing, dedicated to the discussion of the parties, the investigating judge Scaramuzza will be able to decide to accept the request for archiving of the Prosecutor’s Office (therefore putting an end to this investigation) or order new investigations or order theforced indictment (in practice, the reopening of the case). Massimo Bossetti, sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Yara Gambirasio and detained in the prison of Bollate, in Milan, was also present in the courtroom. The discovery of his DNA in the victim’s underwear was fundamental for his conviction which, for Italian justice, is final. Bossetti has always declared himself innocent.

