“In those 54 test tubes there is nothing left, there is nothing left that can be analyzed, because Bossetti’s DNA that was used was all used up in the preliminary investigation phase”. The voice of Letizia Ruggeri, the magistrate who gave a face to Yara Gambirasio’s murderer, has been echoing in Venice since March 2021. For having moved those test tubes from the refrigerator of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to the Corpi di reato office of the Bergamo court, she is being investigated for misdirection and procedural fraud.

It will be the Veneto investigating judge Alberto Scaramuzza – the same one who in the past requested further investigations on her – who will establish (the timing of the decision is unknown) whether the PM respected the rules or not. The statements of Letizia Ruggeri, who stays away from cameras and journalists, are now relevant again. “I had the custody treated with the utmost caution until the sentence becomes final”, then after the Supreme Court comes the decision to keep the test tubes at “room temperature” because “I did not consider it appropriate to burden the State with an unnecessary expense” we read in the minutes of March 10, 2021 before the then deputy prosecutor of Venice Adelchi D’Ippolito. Minutes whose full version, until now inaccessible, is in possession of Adnkronos. A defense that the prosecutor will repeat in the spontaneous declarations of February 13, 2023 before the deputy prosecutor of Venice Paola Mossa.

In those 54 test tubes that the defense of Massimo Bossetti, definitively sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of the 13-year-old from Brembate, insists on analyzing to attempt a review of the trial, there remains “the poorest extract” because “the best DNA was used during the investigations to arrive at a profile that was certain, that supported the enormous costs that we were sustaining” adds the then witness pressed by questions.

‘The Supreme Court ruling clears away all doubts’

Alleged scraps that for the same consultants of the pm Ruggeri – professor Giorgio Casari and the colonel of the RIS Giampietro Lago heard during the investigation phase in Venice – were absolutely suitable to carry out a comparison in the presence, for the first time, of the defense consultants. An expert opinion never granted by the judges at any level. “Something maybe comes out, but not with this certainty in these terms with which it is presented to me now, in the most absolute way. I know that it was an absolutely… that is, the absolutely poor quality scraps, unsuitable for any other comparison and repetition of examination” puts the pm Ruggeri on record.

“Bossetti’s DNA, so beautiful, so clear, which we talked about during all these hearings, so unequivocal, will never come out again from those findings. This is what they told me. So I am truly surprised” she adds.

That genetic trace – “clear, very clear” and “absolutely unequivocal” in his eyes – on which the Supreme Court puts “a tombstone” is the star evidence against Bossetti. The match between him and Unknown 1 comes after four years, the name of the convicted person “rained from the sky, if we hadn’t had the DNA we would never have gotten there”. A mixed trace – of victim and executioner found on the underpants of the minor – that was discussed in the courtroom “for 45 hearings, we discussed it very thoroughly” and “the Supreme Court ruling clears away all doubts” concludes, without hesitation, Letizia Ruggeri.