Yara Case, the Netflix Docuseries Begins. The Exclusive Interview with Bossetti: “Retake the DNA Test”

The docuseries “The Yara Case: Beyond a Reasonable Doubt” is coming out today on Netflix. It consists of five episodes developed and directed by Gianluca Neri, written by Carlo G. Gabardini, Neri himself and Elena Grillone. In them, through a study of the 60 folders of the investigation, but also through the testimonies of experts, journalists but also protagonists of the story, the story is explored with temporal connections from the murder of Yara Gambirasio to the search for the culprit, up to the arrest of Massimo Bossetti, the three levels of judgment against him, the sentence and the words from his own mouth. And for the first time since he has been in prison the bricklayer from Mapello gives an interview in front of the cameras.

Bossetti, reports The newspaper, appears only in the second episode, closing the episode with the words: “It’s hard to talk.” And he begins the third episode with this: “It’s easier to point the finger at a person, to condemn them, than to admit that you’ve made a big mistake”. In the docuseries the man continues to profess his innocence: “I’ve always wondered why I ended up in this case and I still do.”. He even tells of an alleged meeting, which dates back to the first days of his isolation in prison: a commander gave him a pen, suggesting that he reach a compromise. In response, Bossetti threw the paper at him. Then his chair and table were taken away, with the order that he not be given food for two days.

“Try to put yourself in the shoes of someone. As a person. As a husband. As a father. As a son,” says Bossetti, emphasizing how his family relationships have become complicated, not only with his wife because of the accusations and the details that have emerged about their private life, but also with his mother – because of the DNA comparison, there was much talk of the possibility that Bossetti’s biological father was someone else.

But when he thinks about the moment of his sentencing and his condition as a life prisoner, Bossetti starts to cry: “It’s hard to speak when such a heavy word falls on you. ‘Life imprisonment.’ You are touching things that hurt me. But it is also right that people must understand … . I cannot see my future. I try hard to live the present day by day, to give strength to my children, not to worry, not to try to make them feel the way I feel. And it hurts me because I cannot be understood in the reality of what I am. But I try to assert myself, I try not to get killed by the justice that tried to bring me down.”