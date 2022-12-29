Yara case, prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri “must be investigated for misdirection” on Bossetti’s DNA

Letizia Rogerithe Bergamo prosecutor who fought to find the murderer of Yara Gambirasio, must be investigated for misdirection about the alleged incorrect conservation of the 54 DNA samples found on the body of the 13-year-old from Brembate and that Massimo Bossetti’s defense has been asking for an analysis for some time. This was established by the gip of Venice Alberto Scaramuzza, who ordered the transmission of the documents to the prosecutor of the Veneto so that he proceeds with the registration in the appropriate register.

In the face of a denunciation-complaint and an act of opposition by the defense of the man definitively sentenced to life imprisonment, “largely directed towards the behavior of the prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri, the need arises – writes the investigating judge – a subjective extension of the membership against him” in relation to the crime of fraud in criminal trial and misdirection, a crime punishable by imprisonment from 3 to 8 years, for those who “artificially change the body of the crime or the state of the places, things or people connected to the crime”. For the same accusation, the Veneto judge instead ordered the dismissal of Giovanni Petillo and Laura Epis, respectively president of the first criminal section of the Bergamo court and official in charge of the criminal offenses office.

In the case of Yara, the question of misdirection on Bossetti’s DNA reappears

The matter on which the court of Venice ruled (with jurisdiction over the magistrates of Bergamo) concerns the 54 test tubes containing the mixed biological trace of the victim and perpetrator, moved from the refrigerator of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to the corpus delicti office of the court of Bergamo. For Claudio Salvagni, defender of Bossetti, that change of destination, interrupting the cold chain (samples were stored at 80 degrees below zero) it could have deteriorated the DNA making any attempt at new analyzes useless.

In opposition to the filing, several dates are lined up starting from November 26, 2019 (after the ruling of the Cassation) when the defense requests access to the DNA samples and the next day obtains the authorization, but does not know that the prosecutor Ruggeri has already asked to move the test tubes: on 21 November the 54 samples are removed from the fridge and delivered by professor Giorgio Casari to the carabinieri of Bergamo, they will reach the court on 2 December 2019, “12 days after” having left San Raffaele . If for the Venice prosecutor’s office neither the checks nor the witnesses have revealed evidence that, on the part of the suspects Petillo and Epis, there was ever a desire to destroy or damage those DNA samples, now it is up to the prosecutor Ruggeri to demonstrate his good faith.

