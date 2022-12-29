Yara Gambirasio, investigated for misleading the prosecutor who handled the case

The gip of Venice Alberto Scaramuzza has ordered the registration in the register of suspects for the prosecutor of the Yara Gambirasio case, Letizia Ruggeri. The hypothesis of the accusation is of procedural fraud or misdirection.

The investigating judge’s decision came at the end of the hearing to oppose the dismissal presented by Massimo Bossetti’s lawyers, the president of the Bergamo Assizes Court and a chancellor.

The Venice court ruled on the question concerning the 54 test tubes containing the mixed biological trace of victim and perpetrator. The test tubes were in fact transferred from the refrigerator of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to the Criminal record office of the Bergamo court.

According to Claudio Salvagni, Massimo Bossetti’s defense attorney, that transfer may have deteriorated the DNA, rendering subsequent analyzes useless.

The test tubes were in fact stored at a temperature of 80 degrees below zero. The thermal shock could therefore have compromised them.