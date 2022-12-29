“I learned from Adnkronos of the Venice investigating judge’s provision for the transmission of the documents to that prosecutor’s office so that he can register the prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri in the crime report register for procedural fraud in relation to the conservation of the 54 residual DNA samples found on the clothes worn by Yara Gambirasio”. She reports it the prosecutor of Bergamo Antonio Chiappani who thus intervenes on the last ruling following the defensive moves of Massimo Bossetti definitively sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of the 13-year-old from Brembate.

“I am frankly surprised that after 3 levels of judgement, after 7 rejection by the judges of Bergamo both for the analysis and for the verification of the state of conservation of the departments and of the residual DNA samples, after the request had been rejected in the three levels of judgment defense of a DNA report, after the finality of the sentence that occurred in October 2018 which ascertained the guilt of the perpetrator of Yara’s murder, and after more than a year had passed since this finality, the prosecutor is now charged with the misdirection in relation to the conservation of the test tubes of organic residues, which remained regularly cryopreserved in a cold room of the San Raffaele institute until November 2019, therefore over a year after the condemnation sentence became final, and only subsequently confiscated as required by the code of procedure” highlights.

“The Venice provision comes after the Bergamo Assizes court had denied the defenders access to these test tubes on another two occasions and after the Venice prosecutor’s office had asked for the position of the president of the Assizes to be dismissed of Bergamo and a chancellor following the complaint for misdirection” recalls the prosecutor Chiappani who says he is “confident that the correctness of the behavior of his colleague will emerge during the investigation”.