The Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón won 11 races by 5 to the Cañeros de Los Mochis to stay with the eighth series of the 2022-2023 season of the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico, which took place at the Chevron Park Stadium.

The races

The hosts attacked early, with 3 touchdown rally in the first inning. Isaac Rodríguez opened the shootout with an unstoppable, stole the second and scored with a single by Rodolfo Amador, who in turn reached the promised land with a homer by Lázaro Alonso. The visitors they removed the shutout in the fifth, when Josuan Hernández was walked, Juan Carlos Gamboa immediately hit and on a throwing error from shortstop, Hernández went to third and scored on a grounder by Carlos Sepúlveda.

The Yaquis they turned the scoreboard around with a juicy 6-run rally at the opening of the sixth chapter. After one out, Phillip Ervin had an infield hit, Víctor Mendoza was unstoppable and Yadir Drake produced 3 with a home run to right field, Josuan Hernández received a walk, scored thanks to an error by the second baseman hit by Juan Carlos Gamboa and then Sebastián Valle blew off the left field fence.

The Greens discounted at the end of the same inning with a home run by Juan Bernabé Uriarte. The Sonorans scored another pair in the seventh, when Taike Sekine and Phillip Ervin linked hits, Víctor Mendoza drove in Sekine with a sacrifice fly, Ervin stole the second and scored on Yadir Drake’s hit. Obregón scored two more in the ninth, on back-to-back hits by Phillip Ervin, Víctor Mendoza and Alejandro González, plus a passed ball by Uriarte.

We recommend you read:

The Mochitenses scored their fifth streak in the ninth, when Javier Sánchez walked and came to the plate after consecutive hits by Isaac Rodríguez and Marco Jaime.