Yaqoob Mubarak has once again shaken social media. A couple of days ago the businessman published a story on his Instagram account that alarmed his followers. In this he indicated that there were people in our country who would be getting him into trouble.

Mubarak asked his followers for help on social networks. Photo: Capture

In a video recently posted on the same social network, Mubarak He relates his relationship with a friend who lived with him for four months in Trujillo during his last visit to Peru.

According to his version of events, both would have ended their friendship very badly after the Arab businessman refused to help this man with his company due to the professional and personal problems he was going through at that time.

It is this person who later contacted a woman, administrator of one of the Arab’s fanpages, and sent her photos and videos that he was able to capture of Murabak in his private sphere. Apparently in the company of other people.

“They both have many pages like my fanpage, they post photos and videos of me as if I were a bad person … If I like a woman, it is part of my private life,” said the businessman.

Given speculation about his real reason for wanting to be in Peru, Mubarak He assured that his only reason for returning to Peruvian territory is his interest in helping people.

The businessman ended his message by asking his followers for help so that these two people stop threatening him with making public images of his private life. “Now I want you to help me with these two people, a man and a woman. I have their names, ID and their contacts, and I don’t want any problems, I want them to fix this very quickly, ”he concluded. Murabak.

“If I like a woman, it is part of my private life,” said the businessman in his video. Photo: Captura / Instagram.

