Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych called the “leaders of the Maidan” guilty of the return of the Crimean peninsula to Russia, as well as the beginning of hostilities in Donbass. The politician’s words were quoted by lawyer Vitaly Serdyuk on February 17 on Facebook.

In the letter, Yanukovych noted that even seven years later, the events that took place on Independence Square (Independence Square) continue to divide the country. The former president stressed that many Ukrainians did not agree with the coup d’etat and remain strangers in their country.

“Turchynov, Yatsenyuk, Poroshenko and others did everything to make Crimeans feel rejected in the“ new ”Ukraine. With the dissenting Donbass, they chose the language of weapons – Turchinov signed a criminal decree on the outbreak of hostilities in the region. It is the scum who came to power on the blood of the Maidan, who have already felt the taste of blood and impunity there … The tragic result of this is tens of thousands of victims and millions of broken lives, ”Yanukovych’s statement says.

The former president of Ukraine also noted that after the events on the Maidan, half of the country’s population lives below the poverty line, and many have left the state in search of a better life. Yanukovych stressed that Ukrainians do not feel safe and realize that the Ukrainian economy is destroyed.

Thus, Yanukovych reacted to the resolution adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on February 17. According to the document, the blame for the events in Ukraine lies precisely with the ex-president of the country.

The Verkhovna Rada drew attention to the illegal actions of law enforcement agencies, as well as the role of officials in the events in Ukraine in 2014. However, the document does not indicate the crimes of the protesters.

On February 20, 2014, a shooting occurred on the Maidan, during which 53 people were killed. The Ukrainian authorities blamed the incident on the regime of then head of the country, Yanukovych. As a result of the change of power that took place in February 2014, Yanukovych, fearing for his life, left the country. He was granted temporary asylum in Russia until October 26, 2021.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the peninsula’s residents voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Despite this, Ukraine, the United States and other countries refuse to recognize the voting results. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the referendum was held in compliance with international norms and is legitimate.